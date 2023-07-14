Serial arson suspect facing multiple felony counts for Gilroy, Morgan Hill fires

MORGAN HILL -- A 32-year-old man who reportedly set over a dozen fires in southern Santa Clara County has been charged with multiple counts of arson, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

Daniel Catano is facing 10 counts of felony arson in connection with the fires he allegedly intentionally set in Gilroy and Morgan Hill in late June and earlier this month, prosecutors said Thursday.

Daniel Catano Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

Catano was arrested Tuesday following reports from witnesses who observed someone setting a fire the day before at Hale Avenue and Llagas Road in Morgan Hill.

Police said during an interview he allegedly confessed to setting as many as 15 fires.

Catano is also being investigated for burglary, auto burglary, theft, resisting arrest and possession of stolen property, according to the Morgan Hill Police Department.