Strike among workers at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City ends after 11 days

REDWOOD CITY – A strike by workers at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City has ended after 11 days, when union members approved a new four-year contract Friday with management.

With 64 percent voting yes, union members approved a tentative agreement reached the day before with hospital owner Dignity Health, according to a news release from the union: Council 57 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

Union members had asked for more than the 4-percent wage increase they said they have been offered.

The union's news release did not include details of the new contract, but reported that "The newly ratified contract includes big wins that improve working conditions, wages and patient care. It guarantees an increase in certified nursing assistant staffing levels, which will improve both the quality of care delivered and workplace safety. Management can no longer unilaterally increase employee health insurance costs, a first for a Dignity Health hospital and a huge step towards financial stability for the workers."

Officials from Dignity Health were not immediately available for comment Monday night.

Hundreds of workers—including include nurses' assistants, surgical technicians, respiratory therapists, housekeepers, cooks and others—began picketing the hospital and Dignity Health headquarters on July 18.

One week later, Dignity officials threatened to cut off workers' health benefits, saying in an email statement that the hospital system's health plan requires employees to work a full schedule and confirmed those on strike would lose access to the benefit plan:

"Employees who do not meet the benefits plan program requirements are removed from benefits plans at the beginning of each month. In August, this will include employees who stopped work in conjunction with AFSCME's indefinite strike."

Dignity Health officials also said in the email that employees would have their health care restored once they resume work. The union said the move was unnecessary and was designed to break the strike.

In Monday's news release from the union, Jackie Garcia, a surgical technician at Sequoia Hospital, called the new contract a win for current and future patients and staff.

"This is going to be a stronger, safer and better place to seek and provide care."