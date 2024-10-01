Sen. Dianne Feinstein's jewelry and collection of political memorabilia shown at San Francisco auction house

A personal collection of Senator Diane Feinstein's jewelry and political memorabilia will be going on auction.

Victoria Gray, Bonhams Deputy Chairman North America, walked KPIX through San Francisco's Bonhams auction house.

"She wore this necklace to the White House," said Gray. "This was Senator Feinstein's take on the American flag pin, and this beautiful necklace was one of her favorites. It was one of her go-to necklaces."

According to Gray, one particular necklace has been drawing attention.

"This necklace is a triple-strand diamond necklace she would often wear to the White House to black tie events. There has been immense interest, and we expect it to go to significantly more," Gray said.

There is also an invitation to a June 22 dinner party from then-President Clinton which is also the same day as Feinstein's birthday.

"On the menu, you can see President Clinton wrote an inscription, 'Thank you for sharing your birthday,'" Gray said.

Some include artwork depicting California's history like one estimated to be as much as $100,000.

There is a treasured letter from former President Jimmy Carter. He wrote to her after she lost the 1990 California governor's race.

"He talks about he won some, he lost some, and how his life has been more productive and fulfilling since then," said Gray.

She had it framed and kept it on her desk as a reminder. There is also an official Senate roll call where she was specific to note all of the female senators.

"There were so few women senators that she actually noted Mrs. or Ms. next to the women," said Gray.

It's a collection of her three decades in Congress.

Her daughter Katherine Feinstein said her mother cherished the items she collected and decorated her home with them. She said she would be delighted to know that her treasured pieces will be just as cherished and cared for by those whose lives she touched and who admired her as a pioneering woman in politics.