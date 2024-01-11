Second avalanche reported at Palisades Tahoe, no one impacted

No one injured after avalanche at Alpine Meadows Thursday No one injured after avalanche at Alpine Meadows Thursday 00:29

LAKE TAHOE — Palisades Tahoe ski resort reported a second avalanche on Thursday, one day after a first avalanche claimed the life of one person and injured another.

The resort said Thursday's avalanche happened at around 12:30 p.m. near Wolverine Bowl on the Alpine Meadows side.

The summit lift and terrain in that area were temporarily closed but reopened when search crews determined no guests or employees of the resort were impacted. Crews searched the area using beacons, dogs and RECCO rescue technology.

A spokesperson for Palisades said patrol members did some avalanche mitigation work in the area prior to opening, "including shots from a 105mm howitzer and ski cutting through the area."

Four people were caught in Wednesday's avalanche, including two people who were buried, the man who died and the injured person.

Avalanches are a known danger in the Tahoe region, with the Sierra Avalanche Center publishing daily danger forecasts. Wednesday's avalanche danger rating was "considerable" for all levels the center tracks.

Up until Wednesday, there have been no U.S. avalanche-related fatalities in 2024, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. Last year, there were 30 fatalities nationwide, with two occurring in California: One was a hiker on Split Mountain, southwest of Big Pine, and one was a backcountry skier at Hurd Peak, southwest of Bishop.