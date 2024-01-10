Search effort underway after avalanche at Palisades Tahoe

OLYMPIC VALLEY – Patrol and mountain operations teams are performing a search after an avalanche occurred at Palisades Tahoe on Wednesday, resort officials said.

In a statement from the resort, officials confirmed that the avalanche happened around 9:30 a.m. on the Palisades side above the GS gully area of KT-22.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office also confirmed that they were responding to reports of an avalanche at the resort.

According to the resort's website, all lifts at Palisades and Alpine are now closed for the day.

It's unclear, at this point in the investigation, if there have been any injuries.

Updates to follow.