Search ongoing for boaters missing in Bodega Bay; 1 dead

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Sunday said one person died and another was found alive after a report of missing boaters in Bodega Bay.

Around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, the sheriff's office said they got a call about an overdue recreational boat. There were six people on the boat, three adults and three juveniles.

According to the sheriff's office, they had been crab fishing but never returned and were last heard from at 3 p.m.

Search for missing boaters in Bodega Bay Last night, on November 2nd, at about 10:18 pm, the Sheriff’s Office received... Posted by Sonoma Sheriff on Sunday, November 3, 2024

Several agencies, including the Coast Guard and the US Air Force, joined the search for the boaters. One of them was found and was given medical treatment.

A second person was later found but pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 707-565-2121.