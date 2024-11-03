Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Search ongoing for boaters missing in Bodega Bay; 1 dead

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition 11-3-24
PIX Now morning edition 11-3-24 14:16

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Sunday said one person died and another was found alive after a report of missing boaters in Bodega Bay.

Around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, the sheriff's office said they got a call about an overdue recreational boat. There were six people on the boat, three adults and three juveniles. 

According to the sheriff's office, they had been crab fishing but never returned and were last heard from at 3 p.m. 

Search for missing boaters in Bodega Bay Last night, on November 2nd, at about 10:18 pm, the Sheriff’s Office received...

Posted by Sonoma Sheriff on Sunday, November 3, 2024

Several agencies, including the Coast Guard and the US Air Force, joined the search for the boaters. One of them was found and was given medical treatment. 

A second person was later found but pronounced deceased. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 707-565-2121.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.