Scotts Valley man arrested for alleged sexual assault of child relatives in 80s, 90s

Scotts Valley officers arrested a 61-year-old man earlier this week after he was accused of sexually assaulting relatives in the late 1980s and 1990s, according to police.

Anthony Pujals was nabbed on Wednesday near his residence in Mountain View and booked into Santa Cruz County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault of a child, the Scotts Valley Police Department said in a statement.

Police said that based on their investigation, Pujals and his wife took three of their nieces under their roof in December 1997 in Scotts Valley, and the following year, the 11-year-old victim was allegedly sexually assaulted every week by Pujals. These assaults ended in late 1998 when Pujals was arrested for domestic violence, and the children were returned to their mother, police said.

The victim recently reported the abuse to police after getting concerned more individuals could be in danger of Pujals. Detectives said that a months-long investigation led to the identification of a second victim, who was also 11 years old in 1988 when she was sent to live with her half-sister and Pujals in Huntington Beach in Southern California.

The second victim lived with the suspect and his wife for approximately a year and was allegedly sexually assaulted repeatedly during that time.

"The Scotts Valley Police Department commends the bravery of these individuals for coming forward in pursuit of justice. Their courage not only seeks accountability for past crimes but also helps protect others from potential harm," the police said.

Anyone with further information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Scotts Valley Police Department at (831) 440-5670, a tip line at (831) 212-5139, or at tipline@scottsvalley.gov.