School lockdown lifted in Tracy after officers were unable to find armed suspect

Some schools in Tracy were placed on lockdown Friday afternoon while officers searched for a man who was allegedly waiving a knife around.

A Tracy Police Department school resource officer was flagged down around 2:10 p.m. regarding a man waving a knife in the area of Tennis Lane and Hickory Avenue.

Police said out of an abundance of caution, schools in the area were placed on a lockdown while officers searched for the allegedly armed man. 

Following an extensive search by officers, a person matching the provided description was not located in the area.
The lockdowns on the schools were lifted as a result, police said.

"To ensure the continued safety of students, parents, and staff, Tracy PD officers maintained a visible presence during school dismissal," the Tracy Police Department said in a statement.

