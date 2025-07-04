Watch CBS News
Sausalito 4th of July fireworks show canceled due to "unexpected issue" with watercraft, city says

Brandon Downs
Just hours before it was set to begin, the Fourth of July fireworks show in Sausalito was canceled after "an unexpected issue," Sausalito Parks and Recreation said Friday evening.

"We are very sorry to announce that tonight's Sausalito fireworks show has been canceled due to an unexpected issue with the watercraft set to launch the fireworks," the city's website reads in an update at 7 p.m.

The show was scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m. at Gabrielson Park, topping off a day full of events within the city, such as a parade, picnic and evening party. 

"We are just as disappointed as you are," parks and rec said.

People who purchased fireworks viewing tables will get a full refund. Live music is still scheduled until 9 p.m. 

For those looking for other options, San Francisco will light up the sky at 9:30 p.m. from Pier 39 and Aquatic Park. 

