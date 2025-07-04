How to Watch: San Francisco July 4th fireworks show 2025

The annual Fourth of July fireworks show on the San Francisco waterfront will be held at 9:30 p.m. on Friday. The fireworks will be launched from two barges on San Francisco Bay, one located at Pier 39 and another located at Aquatic Park.

Looking to attend this or other fireworks shows in person? Visit our comprehensive guide to Bay Area July 4th fireworks shows and activities.

Meteorologists predict that fog and low clouds could impact some Bay Area cities' fireworks shows, including the San Francisco show. KPIX First Alert Weather: Current conditions, alerts, maps for your area

How to watch the July 4th fireworks show along the San Francisco waterfront

Watch online at CBS News Bay Area, in the player above, and on the CBS News app.

Watch on-air on KPIX+ 44 Cable 12

Coverage starts at 9:30 p.m.