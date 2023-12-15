'Stubborn' fire at Saratoga condo complex destroys 1 unit, damages 2 others

SARATOGA – A three-alarm fire at a condominium complex in Saratoga destroyed one unit and damaged two others on Friday, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded at 11:46 a.m. to the fire at a building in the 14000 block of Stoneridge Drive and found a three-story unit burning with heavy flames, Battalion Chief Bill Murphy said.

"The fire was stubborn because it extended into the firewalls of the adjoining units, so it took some time to piece apart those walls," Murphy said.

Scene of three-alarm fire at a condominium complex on Stoneridge Drive in Saratoga on December 15, 2023. Santa Clara County Fire Department

No one was home at the time at any of the three affected units, and the seven residents who lived there all arranged for alternative housing. One firefighter suffered a minor injury at the scene but did not require transport to a hospital, according to Murphy.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Murphy encouraged people who may be heating their homes for the first time in a while to use caution.

"We'd recommend to have chimneys inspected and heating systems in good working order as the weather starts to get a little bit colder," he said.