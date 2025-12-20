Storm holds off in Santa Rosa, giving residents a brief break before more rain arrives

Despite rain in the forecast, much of Saturday in Santa Rosa remained dry, giving residents a brief window to run errands, enjoy the outdoors and prepare for the storms expected in the days ahead.

The pause in the weather allowed Dreena Edillor to take advantage of the conditions, stepping outside with her 9-year-old dog, Ruby, before heavier rain is expected to move in later.

"Now is my chance to go out and walk and get some fresh air. I know I can open a few windows. That's my favorite thing, is opening up my windows and hearing the downpour. But in terms of being under the downpour, no thanks," Edillor said.

While Edillor welcomed the rain, she said it comes with the need for extra caution, especially on the roads.

"It is a much-needed event to happen. But I know that I have to be more careful on the road, I need to be careful with the flood warning," she said.

Even with limited rainfall on Saturday, slick road conditions caused problems for at least one driver. A blue Ford pickup truck lost control and crashed into a ditch and a tree at Sonoma Mountain Road and Warm Springs Road. No one was injured.

Other residents said they had been preparing for more severe weather, particularly in areas vulnerable to landslides.

"I was expecting more rain. We have a property in Lake County that's got some mudslide behind it. So we were concerned about that and went to fortify it with a retaining wall," said Cindy Jenkins, a Santa Rosa resident.

With multiple rainstorms expected over the next several days, Edillor said residents should take advantage of dry moments when they can.

"To the dog moms and dads out there, try to get your dog out on a walk really quick before you're stuck inside," she said.

The California Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down during rainy conditions, especially at night, when visibility is reduced.