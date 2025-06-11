High-speed chase of stolen car in Santa Rosa leads to arrest of teen on probation, sheriff says

A 15-year-old on probation was arrested after a high-speed chase of a stolen vehicle in Santa Rosa Wednesday morning, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said.

The CHP said the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office spotted a stolen vehicle shortly after 10:30 a.m. on E Street in Santa Rosa.

The suspect took off, leading deputies on a chase through the Bennett Valley area at speeds of up to 70 mph, deputies said.

The chase ended with the suspect crashed into a parked car near Bethards Drive and St. Paul Drive, deputies said. The suspect then took off running, but was detained quickly, deputies said.

The suspect was identified as a 15-year-old on juvenile probation. The suspect was booked into juvenile hall on multiple charges.