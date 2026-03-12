Santa Rosa school district cuts trigger backlash after Montgomery High principal is let go

Santa Rosa City Schools was characterized as having the worst cash crisis of any district statewide, with a budget deficit of roughly $20 million.

The district finalized some tough cuts this month, closing six schools, laying off more than 100 staff members and slashing programs. Now, those cuts are being felt at schools and teachers and parents at Montgomery High are fighting back.

Parents like Heather Chagnon Gruenbaum are starting to see how the budget cuts will be impacting her junior at Montgomery High.

"It's been an ongoing uphill battle to hear that our school district is the worst in the state," she said.

Chagnon Gruenbaum is also the vice president of the Montgomery Education Foundation. She has been advocating not only for her daughter but for all the students at the school.

"I just want to make sure that she's at the level of education that we deserve in our district," she said.

It came as a big blow this week when rumblings of the principal being let go started to surface. Simone Harris is a teacher at Montgomery and also a parent.

She learned the news of the principal's dismissal at a staff meeting this week. She says she couldn't stand by and watch the district let go of the best leader the school has had in years.

"This community is family to me," Harris said. "I've been here over 20 years, and this is something I'm willing to stand for."

Harris says Montgomery in particular has gone through a lot in the past few years. The most difficult was the fatal stabbing of a student in 2023. Harris praised the way the new principal, April Santos, came in and guided the students and staff through the tragedy.

"Having a leader that is consistent and that you know is going to be showing up and is dedicated to the community," she said. "Trust is everything when you've been through a trauma. It's everything for the kids, it's everything for the staff."

Santa Rosa City Schools says it can't discuss personnel matters, only that the district had to make painful staff reductions to eliminate the budget deficit.

But now, the school community plans to fight for Principal Santos, starting with a rally in front of the school Friday morning. Chagnon Gruenbaum says the school can't afford to lose its leader.

"Is it because she advocated too hard for our school," she asked. "Is it because she stepped out of line a little too much. That is what the community is asking at this point. She goes toe to toe for this school. She goes and she advocates for her community, for her students, for her staff."