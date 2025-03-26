Santa Rosa school principal attacked by campus intruder, 17-year-old arrested

Sonoma County sheriff's deputies have arrested a teenager who is suspected of attacking a school principal during a confrontation near campus Thursday morning.

Around 9 a.m., authorities were called to Roseland Collegiate Prep High School in Santa Rosa following reports of a physical confrontation. Deputies arrived at the scene and detained the suspect, identified as a 17-year-old male.

According to an investigation, the suspect had entered the school wearing a balaclava covering his face and was wandering around campus. The suspect left the campus after being confronted by school staff.

Deputies said the principal followed the suspect on Ursuline Road towards Old Redwood Highway and tried to take a photo of him.

The suspect suddenly turned and attacked the principal, deputies said. A bystander helped the principal subdue the suspect until authorities arrived.

Deputies said the principal had sustained minor injuries.

The suspect, whose name was not released due to his age, was arrested for misdemeanor battery and battery on a school official. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was treated for minor injuries at a hospital before receiving a citation. He has since been released to his mother.

Deputies said the suspect was a former student. Citing laws regarding juveniles being arrested, deputies said they were not able to interview the suspect or inquire about his motive for being at the school.

The sheriff's office said the suspect was not armed and there were no indications he intended campus violence.

According to district officials, the school serves 440 students in grades 7 through 12.