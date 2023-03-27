Santa Rosa Police: Woman checks into shelter with concealed firearm

SANTA ROSA -- Santa Rosa police arrested a woman early Friday morning after she allegedly tried to check into an emergency shelter in Santa Rosa while carrying a pistol and blank checks that did not belong to her.

Police were called to the shelter at 400 Administration Drive at about 2 a.m. after staff allegedly found the items during the woman's intake process.

Staff confiscated the handgun and contacted police, according to a statement from Santa Rosa police.

Kathryn Rottman, 41, was taken into custody on allegations of carrying a concealed firearm, possession of blank checks, and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. She was booked into Sonoma County Main Detention Facility.