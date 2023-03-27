Santa Rosa Police: Woman checks into shelter with concealed firearm
SANTA ROSA -- Santa Rosa police arrested a woman early Friday morning after she allegedly tried to check into an emergency shelter in Santa Rosa while carrying a pistol and blank checks that did not belong to her.
Police were called to the shelter at 400 Administration Drive at about 2 a.m. after staff allegedly found the items during the woman's intake process.
Staff confiscated the handgun and contacted police, according to a statement from Santa Rosa police.
Kathryn Rottman, 41, was taken into custody on allegations of carrying a concealed firearm, possession of blank checks, and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. She was booked into Sonoma County Main Detention Facility.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.