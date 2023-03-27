Watch CBS News
Crime

Santa Rosa Police: Woman checks into shelter with concealed firearm

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 07:26

SANTA ROSA -- Santa Rosa police arrested a woman early Friday morning after she allegedly tried to check into an emergency shelter in Santa Rosa while carrying a pistol and blank checks that did not belong to her.

Police were called to the shelter at 400 Administration Drive at about 2 a.m. after staff allegedly found the items during the woman's intake process.

Staff confiscated the handgun and contacted police, according to a statement from Santa Rosa police.

Kathryn Rottman, 41, was taken into custody on allegations of carrying a concealed firearm, possession of blank checks, and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. She was booked into Sonoma County Main Detention Facility.  

First published on March 27, 2023 / 10:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.