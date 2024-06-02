Watch CBS News
Santa Rosa police uncover 3D gun printing operation during identity theft investigation

A search for evidence of identity theft fraud turned up parts to firearms and equipment to manufacture firearms with a 3D printer, Santa Rosa police said Saturday.

Officers served a search warrant at a residence in the 1900 block of Waltzer Road in northwest Santa Rosa about 11:40 a.m. Saturday, police said.

While searching a camper on blocks in the driveway, officers found a 3D printer, a loaded firearm, four 3D printed lower handgun receivers and a set of upper and lower receivers to an AR-15 rifle, police said. All of the guns and parts lacked serial numbers.

Garrett Robinson, 30, was accused of being a felon or addict in possession of a firearm, possession of suspected methamphetamine, possession of controlled substances while armed with a loaded firearm and other weapons violations.

