Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Santa Rosa police searching for missing 12 year old boy

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 10-27-23
PIX Now Afternoon Edition 10-27-23 08:55

SANTA ROSA - Santa Rosa police are asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old boy who went missing Thursday.

The parents of Michael Joseph Cruz reported that he went to middle school at 8 a.m. Thursday but did not attend his after-school program, according to police.

Michael was last seen by his friends around 4 p.m. in downtown Santa Rosa near the Santa Rosa Plaza mall, police said.

Santa Rosa police have released a photo of Michael, who is described as standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, faded jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Santa Rosa police at (707) 528-5222 and refer to case number 23-13656.

First published on October 27, 2023 / 3:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.