Santa Rosa police say teen stabbed attempting to rob man at Transit Mall

SANTA ROSA -- A 15-year-old was stabbed in the arm and at least twice in the torso while taking part in an attempted robbery at the Santa Rosa Transit Mall about 3:05 p.m. Friday, police said.

Investigators found that the 15-year-old, a 17-year-old juvenile and a 19-year-old man were at the transit mall for the premeditated robbery of a 24-year-old man, police said.

When attacked, the 24-year-old defended himself with a four-inch kitchen-style knife, police said.

The three teens were accused of attempted robbery and being gang participants, police said.

\Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department's Gang Crimes Team at (707) 543-4021.