Santa Rosa Police investigating robbery at Chase Bank

Santa Rosa Police said a man robbed a Chase Bank on Friday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., a man walked into a Chase Bank at 2245 Mendocino Avenue and handed a teller a note, demanding cash, police said.

According to police, the bank robber did not brandish a weapon or threaten the teller with a weapon.

Police said the man left the scene after taking an undisclosed amount of money.

The man was wearing a gray and black baseball-style hate, blue and gray flannel, light denim jeans, black-rimmed eyeglasses and a wedding band, police said. He was described as being a white man, about 5 feet, 9 inches and weighing about 200 pounds.

He also had a gray-zippered bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 707-543-3690.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund. Police said the reward is for information leading to the arrest of the bank robber or suspects connected to the incident. 

