Santa Rosa Police investigating late-night crash that injured teen

Santa Rosa Police said they are investigating a crash that injured a teen on Saturday night.

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of College Avenue and Beaver Street.

Police said they received several 911 calls about the crash, and one of the calls was from the driver who told them the teen was still lying in the roadway.

First responders found the unconscious teen on the westbound lanes of College Avenue. He was taken to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries and was later taken to a different Bay Area trauma center.

The driver, whose identity police said they will not yet be releasing, stayed at the scene and cooperated.

Police said she told officers that she was driving westbound on College Avenue and that she hit the teen when she got near the Beaver Street Intersection. She told officers that he had entered the roadway from the north side of College Avenue, police said.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be a factor in the crash, according to police.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video in the area and are trying to find out if the 14-year-old was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Police said the teen may have been with someone else at the time of the crash and was possibly riding a skateboard.