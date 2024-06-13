Santa Rosa police arrest eight juveniles in alleged gang attacks

SANTA ROSA -- Santa Rosa police arrested at least eight juveniles the past few weeks they believe committed gang-related attacks in the downtown area.

Police said Thursday they received "a multitude of calls for service regarding a group of juveniles associated with criminal street gangs in the downtown area."

Authorities said the group is responsible for several felonious assaults, robberies and other disturbances primarily occurring in the areas of the downtown Santa Rosa Transit Mall and Santa Rosa Plaza.

On May 13, a 27-year-old man walked with his mother near Juilliard Park when approached by four or five subjects. The man said he recognized the subjects as gang participants.

The group allegedly surrounded the victim and made "gang challenges," police said. The suspects allegedly attacked the victim, knocking him to the ground and punching and kicking him multiple times, causing visible injuries. The suspects fled when a witness yelled at them.

Officers served a search warrant connected to the case on May 21 in the 1400 block of Pebblecreek Drive. Police arrested a 15-year-old male on suspicion of assault likely to cause great bodily injury, being a gang participant, and a gang enhancement.

On May 20, a 13-year-old male was walking with his girlfriend in the food court at the Santa Rosa Plaza. The boy said he was confronted by subjects he knew were gang-affiliated, sitting at a table as he passed by. The group allegedly attacked the boy, punching him and knocking him to the ground, where he was allegedly punched and kicked. The assailants also allegedly stole some of the victim's belongings during the attack.

When the victim's girlfriend tried intervening, she was allegedly attacked by several females The male victim was transported to the hospital via ambulance following the assault, where he was treated and released.

Officers served a search warrant in connection with the mall attack on May 22 at a residence in the 2300 block of Meadow Way. Police arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of assault likely to cause great bodily injury, being a gang participant, and a gang enhancement.

They also arrested a 13-year-old male allegedly connected to the incident, on suspicion of robbery, assault likely to cause great bodily injury, being a gang participant, and a gang enhancement. This suspect was arrested at juvenile hall where he was in custody on another, unrelated offense. A search warrant was served Tuesday at a residence in the 500 block of Arrowood Drive pursuant to this investigation.

Also connected to the mall attack, police served a search warrant in the 1600 block of Randon Way on June 6 and arrested a 15-year-old boy, who was booked on suspicion of robbery, assault likely to cause great bodily injury, being a gang participant, and a gang enhancement On May 30, a 17-year-old male walked in the transit mall and saw someone he believed was in a gang. The suspect briefly walked out of view, then returned with three other suspects. The suspect wore a full-face mask and allegedly surrounded the victim with the other suspects. They allegedly pushed the victim against a wall and took his belongings before fleeing.

Police arrested the four suspects, including a 13-year-old male on Tuesday. The boy was arrested at juvenile hall where he was in custody on another, unrelated offense.

Police arrested a second suspect Wednesday after serving a search warrant in the 700 block of Dutton Avenue.

Police arrested the third 15-year-old suspect Wednesday after serving a warrant on the 1600 block of Citrine Way. They also arrested a fourth suspect, a 15-year-old male, after serving a warrant on the 1600 block of Randon Way.

All four suspects were booked on suspicion of robbery, being gang participants and a gang enhancement.

On June 6, a 17-year-old male was inside the Santa Rosa Plaza when he was allegedly confronted by a group of gang members.

Police said the victim attempted to walk away but was followed into the parking lot area between the south mall building and Downtown Transit Mall. The victim was subsequently chased and cornered by the group and was allegedly assaulted by approximately 10 suspects.

The suspects allegedly grabbed, pushed, punched, and knocked the victim to the ground, where they continued beating him and stole his shoes.

Police found the victim on the ground, unconscious with numerous scrapes and bruises. An ambulance took him to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Police said the most recent incident is being investigated by the SRPD Gang Crimes Team. Anyone with information about the attack can contact police at (707) 543-4021. Reward money may be offered through the Sonoma County Alliance for information leading to the identification of those responsible.