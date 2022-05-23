Santa Rosa man arrested for attempted murder in weekend shooting

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) -- A 28-year-old Santa Rosa man has been arrested for attempted murder after a weekend argument ended in gunfire.

Santa Rosa police said Jose Figueroa Baltazar was being held on attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and gang related charges.

Investigators said officers received a call late Sunday night from a resident about a shooting in the 1700-block of Greeneich Ave.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man lying near the curb, on the south side of the roadway. He appeared to have been shot one time, in the upper part of the torso.

The shooting victim -- a 27-year-old Santa Rosa man -- was currently in serious condition but expected to survive his injuries.

Detectives and officers interviewed witnesses and obtained additional evidence. They believe the suspect and the victim knew each other because before the shooting they were both seated in a parked red Ford Expedition.

The suspect was seated in the driver's seat and the victim was seated in the back of the Ford, behind the suspect

Investigators said for an unknown reason, the suspect and victim were arguing. The suspect got out of the Ford, opened the rear passenger door and yelled at the victim.

The suspect then shot the victim and pulled him out of the vehicle. He got back into the vehicle and drove away. As the suspect pulled away, he drove over the victim's feet.



At 11:39 p.m., a patrol officer located a red Ford Expedition driving near Marlow Road and Yuma Street. The officer attempted a traffic stop on the Ford, but the driver initially refused to pull over. When the driver did pull over, he ran from the vehicle but was quickly caught and arrested.

