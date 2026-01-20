Santa Rosa man suspected of stealing food delivery driver's car arrested after pursuit

Authorities in the North Bay said they arrested a wanted felon after he allegedly stole a food delivery driver's vehicle and led police on a pursuit over the weekend.

According to Santa Rosa Police, officers were called to the 800 block of 4th Street in the city's downtown at 8:05 p.m. Sunday after the driver reported his Honda Civic was stolen while he made a delivery. With the help of license plate readers, officers located the vehicle near Stony Point and Sebastopol roads less than 10 minutes later.

Around 8:15 p.m., an officer located the Honda near Sebastopol Road and Dutton Avenue. When the officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, police said the suspect fled onto Highway 12, prompting a pursuit.

Police said the pursuit reached speeds up to 70 mph. The driver continued onto 3rd Street and Morgan Street in downtown.

Citing concerns about safety as the driver was reaching a densely populated area, a sergeant successfully executed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle. The driver, identified as 49-year-old Ruben Bino Paez II, was detained without incident.

Police said Paez was on felony probation and had outstanding felony warrants in both Sonoma and Napa counties, including a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon.

Paez was arrested and booked in the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, evading, theft with prior convictions and possession of a stolen vehicle, along with the warrants.

According to officers, no injuries were reported and the stolen vehicle sustained minor damage.

Jail records show Paez is being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.