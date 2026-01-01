Fire at Santa Rosa senior housing tower on New Year's Eve displaces several residents

Several residents of a senior housing tower in Santa Rosa were displaced following a fire that broke out New Year's Eve, firefighters said.

Around 3 p.m., the Santa Rosa Fire Department was called to the Bethlehem Tower at 801 Tupper Street following a fire alarm call. Crews arrived within two minutes.

Upon arrival, firefighters found no sign of smoke or fire. Crews were told by building maintenance that there was a water leak on the 12th floor.

When firefighters reached the 12th floor, they found water coming out from an apartment. Once they opened the door, heavy smoke was found inside the apartment, prompting a second alarm.

Firefighters said a sprinkler was holding the fire in check and crews used hose lines to put out the fire.

Additional crews also evacuated residents on the 11th and 12th floors. Evacuees were evaluated for medical complaints and none were found, according to the fire department.

Officials said several apartments on the 12th floor and the floors below sustained water damage. A building inspector red-tagged the unit where the fire took place, while seven other units were yellow-tagged due to water damage.

The Red Cross was brought to the scene and worked with evacuees to find temporary housing.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to Reiner Communities, which operates the property, the tower was built in 1973 and is the tallest building in Santa Rosa.