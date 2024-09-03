Suspect in weekend Santa Rosa fight arrested after brief chase, standoff

Police arrested a 29-year-old Santa Rosa man on Sunday night who allegedly led them on a brief chase and barricaded himself in his car.

Shortly before midnight, police responded to reports of a fight in the 2400 block of Sebastopol Road, where a 911 caller said a man was being punched and choked by three other men.

When officers arrived, one of the suspects didn't follow commands and drove off in a car headed west on Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa police said.

After a one-minute chase, the suspect crashed into a fence and nearby business storage yard. Officers told him to get out, but the suspect instead started moving around inside the car. Police used a drone to get a better view and saw the man reaching around the passenger side of the vehicle, authorities said.

After that, police used the department's armored response vehicle, allowing officers to safely approach the car and arrest the suspect without incident.

Police said the suspect appeared intoxicated and he was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries suffered in the collision.

Officers searched the suspect's car and allegedly found a loaded Glock pistol on the floorboard of the front passenger seat. The driver is prohibited from owning or possessing any firearms due to a previous felony conviction.

The suspect was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of crimes that include evading police with wanton disregard for safety; being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm; driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.

No one was injured in the fight, but police arrested one of the other participants on suspicion of public intoxication.