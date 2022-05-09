Santa Rosa fatal double shooting determined to be murder-suicide involving young couple

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) -- A double-shooting inside a Santa Rosa home last week was determined to have been a murder-suicide involving a young couple, police said Monday.

The shootings happened on Thursday afternoon at a home on the 1000 block of Ashton Ave. near the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. Arriving officers found two people with fatal gunshot wounds and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Santa Rosa police said the investigation determined that Anthony Guzman, 23, shot and killed his 17-year-old girlfriend, Lesly Fierro-Noriega, and then fatally shot himself.

The handgun used in the shooting was a Polymer 80 "ghost gun," police said.

It was the fifth homicide in Santa Rosa in 2022 and the fourth from gun violence.

The investigation was still ongoing, police said.