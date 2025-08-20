Santa Rosa security guard arrested for alleged sexual assault after posing as officer, threatening to call ICE

A man was arrested for alleged sexual assault in Santa Rosa that involved the suspect posing as a police officer and threatening to report the victim to immigration authorities, police said Wednesday.

Earlier this month, a woman came to the Santa Rosa Police Department to report she was the victim of a violent sexual assault, police said in a public safety alert and on social media. The woman told officers that in June, she was sleeping in her vehicle on Montgomery Drive near 2nd Street when a man who identified himself as a police officer - wearing a uniform and a badge - threatened to call U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as he forced his way into her vehicle.

The man then sexually assaulted her, the woman told police. The woman said she was scared to report the incident because of the threat of ICE being contacted, but a family member convinced her to file a report, police said.

Peni Cere Santa Rosa Police Department

Investigators identified the suspect as 42-year-old Santa Rosa resident Peni Cere, who worked as a uniformed security guard at various locations in the city, often working night shifts. Officers conducted a search and surveillance operation to locate Cere, and at 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 7, officers observed Cere park a vehicle on College Avenue about four blocks away from the location of the sexual assault, police said.

Cere was arrested and later booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on suspicion of assault with attempt to commit rape, and threatening arrest or deportation to commit sexual assault. He was being held on $250,000 bail.

Police said that based on the boldness of Cere's alleged actions, and that he identified himself as "police" and threatened to report the victim to ICE, investigators believe there may be more unidentified victims who are too scared to come forward.

The Police Department said in its public alert that it adheres to the California Values Act, also known as California's sanctuary law, which bars local police from investigating or arresting people solely based on their immigration status and limits cooperation with ICE enforcement actions.

"SRPD policy goes even further by explicitly prohibiting officers from inquiring about a person's immigration status or cooperating with ICE enforcement actions," said the department. "Our priority is public safety, and we are here to support every member of our community without fear of deportation or immigration consequences."

Police said that no additional details about the crime will be released due to the nature of the incident and to protect the victim's identity.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the victim for her bravery and trust in our department," police said.

Police urged anyone with information about this case, or who believes they have been victimized by the suspect, to contact the department's domestic violence/sexual assault unit at 707-543-3595.