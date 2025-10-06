Santa Rosa City Schools District faces possible state takeover due to fiscal crisis

Keeping a room full of eighth graders engaged in an English class is no easy task, but special education teacher Allison Budlong is giving it her all.

"We can only do so much as human beings. You know, we can only stretch ourselves so thin for so long," said Budlong.

Students at Santa Rosa middle school and high school are on the same campus after six schools were shuttered this year to shave $25 million off the budget, according to district officials.

However, the Santa Rosa City Schools District is still facing a fiscal crisis that could result in a state takeover of the system. It would be the first of its kind in county history.

Declining enrollment has significantly impacted the district for years. Budlong said class sizes could soon become an issue.

"We're seeing huge numbers of students. We have a lot of students on campus, and that's another layer of not having as much staff. Most of the classes are pretty packed to their limit," said Budlong.

More than 150 positions were cut last spring, and layoffs are looming once again.

"It's unfortunate, but this means really aggressive layoffs in that system. There's just no way around it," said Amie Carter, the Sonoma County superintendent of schools.

Carter recently informed school leaders that the district is at risk of running out of cash by the start of the next fiscal year. The county office of education also highlighted growing deficits triggered by compensation increases are serious concerns.

"As soon as possible, we're hoping Santa Rosa city schools will push forward a list of how and where they intend to cut," said Carter.

If the district enters state receivership, Santa Rosa City Schools would become the first Sonoma County School district to lose local control.

"At the end, it's the only way that we can retain local control and make sure that the future decisions for Santa Rosa city schools take place in Santa Rosa," said Carter.

One board member said program cuts, including academic, wellness, and support, could all be on the block as layoffs loom.

"If we had to give more, I worry that I don't know that we all have much more to give if we're asked to do it with less," said Budlong.

Teachers like Budlong are fighting to keep her students focused, as school officials face difficult decisions on the horizon.

Santa Rosa City Schools Interim Superintendent Lisa August issued a statement.

"We appreciate the collaboration and hard work of our employees as we make necessary structural changes to ensure the long-term financial stability of Santa Rosa City Schools," said August.

"We will do this difficult work with a continued focus on high-quality first instruction while ensuring that we maintain local control and that our community's values are aligned with our funding," said August.