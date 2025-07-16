California mother, grandmother arrested after baby exposed to fentanyl, police say

A California woman and her mother were arrested after police said an infant was exposed to fentanyl during an incident over the weekend.

According to the Santa Rosa Police Department, 35-year-old Shaylynne Watson of Lake County and her mother, 54-year-old Beverly Hansel of Santa Rosa, are accused of felony child endangerment. Hansel is also accused of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a preliminary investigation by Santa Rosa police, Watson brought her four children to her mother's apartment on Range Avenue in Santa Rosa on Sunday. The children ranged in age from 11 months to 9 years.

As the three older children were in another room with Hansel, the baby was on the floor of a bedroom with the Watson nearby. Around 7 p.m., the baby picked up a small, white substance the mother feared may have been fentanyl.

Watson alerted Hansel, who administered Narcan to the baby to prevent a potential overdose. Police said both women briefly monitored the baby for overdose symptoms before Watson left with all four children.

Police said neither woman called 911 following the incident.

The baby was brought to the hospital about five hours later. Police said a preliminary investigation determined the infant was exposed to fentanyl.

A search warrant was obtained. Around 2:30 p.m., detectives executed a search warrant at Hansel's apartment.

Hansel was present as the warrant was served and was detained by detectives pending further investigation.

Police said they found narcotics paraphernalia along with pills, methamphetamine and black tar heroin inside the residence. Many of the items were on the floor where the baby was crawling and on surfaces easily accessible to children.

Both women were booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility.

Police said Child Protective Services of Lake County has taken custody of all four children from Watson. The 11-month-old was treated for fentanyl exposure at the hospital and released.

"The Santa Rosa Police Department recognizes the severe threat fentanyl poses to community safety and maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding accidental exposures to children," police said in a statement. "This means every incident is treated with the utmost seriousness, and all necessary investigative and enforcement actions are taken to protect the most vulnerable members of our community."

According to court records, Watson and Hansel are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.