1 arrested, 1 sought after 12 pounds of meth found during Santa Rosa traffic stop

SANTA ROSA -- Santa Rosa officers arrested a suspect and are looking for another after they seized suspected methamphetamine over the weekend, according to police.

The Santa Rosa Police Department said Monday that in April, its narcotics team began an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking group distributing meth in Santa Rosa and nearby areas. Detectives alleged that 47-year-old Santa Rosa resident, Ofelia Mondragon-Carrillo, was involved with the syndicate.

At 9:10 p.m. Sunday, Santa Rosa detectives found Mondragon-Carrillo's vehicle traveling northbound on state Highway 101 near Todd Road. The vehicle was pulled over and a search warrant was served. Police alleged they found approximately 12 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle's trunk.

Twelve pounds of methamphetamine that police said was seized during a traffic stop in Santa Rosa on May 5, 2024. Santa Rosa Police Department

Its driver, identified as 36-year-old Santa Rosa resident, Derlyn Aybar-Salgado, was arrested for suspected sales and transportation of methamphetamine.

A search warrant was then served at a residence in the 2100 block of Jennings Avenue. Detectives allegedly found approximately a pound of suspected methamphetamine packaged for sale, in Mondragon-Carrillo's bedroom.

A digital scale and clean packaging were also found in her bedroom but Mondragon-Carrillo was not home at the time of the search warrant, police said.

Aybar-Salgado was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance for sale and conspiracy.

Police said a complaint was requested against Mondragon-Carrillo for possession of a controlled substance for sale and conspiracy.