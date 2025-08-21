3 Santa Rita Jail deputies to face charges in 2021 death of Maurice Monk; charges dismissed against others

Three Alameda County sheriff's deputies will face criminal charges in the 2021 in-custody death of Maurice Monk at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, while charges were dismissed against six other deputies and two civilian employees, prosecutors said Thursday.

District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson announced Thursday that the decision follows an evaluation of the case after being appointed to the office earlier this year to succeed Pamela Price, who was recalled by voters.

"This review included witness statements, body-worn cameras of the deputies involved, medical records, the reports of the pathologists on the time and cause of death, as well as the policies and procedures that control the Santa Rita Jail. What we found was very disturbing," Dickson said in a statement.

Following the review, charges were dismissed against deputies Troy Hershel White, Syear Osmani, Ross Burruel, Andre Gaston, Mateusz Laszuk and Christopher Haendel. Charges are also being dropped against Dr. Neal Edwards of Alameda County Behavioral Services and David Everett Donoho, who worked for Wellpoint, the jail's medical provider.

Three deputies, Donall Rowe, Thomas Mowrer, and Robin Hayer, continue to face charges.

"The DA's office will vigorously pursue justice on behalf of Mr. Monk and his family as we prosecute this case," Dickson added.

According to authorities, Monk was found dead in his cell on Nov. 5, 2021 after being dead for at least 72 hours. Monk was arrested a month earlier on suspicion of disorderly conduct for allegedly refusing to get off an AC Transit bus and failing to appear on a misdemeanor warrant for another alleged altercation on a bus.

Former District Attorney Pamela Price charged the 11 employees following last November's recall election.

Monk's family expressed disappointment in dropping charges against the eight employees.

"It has been nearly four years since Mr. Monk's deteriorating medical condition was ignored, causing his death, when all that the guards and the jail's medical contractors needed to do was their jobs, and to consider Mr. Monk as someone whose life was valuable," attorneys representing the family said in a statement. "The family looks forward to obtaining justice against the three remaining guards who still face criminal trials for their roles in Mr. Monk's untimely death."

A wrongful death lawsuit the family brought against Alameda County was settled for $7 million.

The Sheriff's Office said in a press statement Thursday that it has made significant changes at the Santa Rita Jail, reaching substantial compliance with a federally mandated consent decree in place at the jail to ensure improved outcomes for all inmates.