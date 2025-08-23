Student pilot, instructor safe after plane makes emergency landing near Santa Cruz

A student pilot and a flight instructor are safe after being forced to make an emergency landing near a state park in Santa Cruz County on Saturday.

Firefighters with the Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit announced Saturday afternoon that they responded to an aircraft emergency near Wilder Ranch State Park.

According to officials, a pilot and student on a training flight over Scotts Valley experienced a loss of power, prompting the emergency landing. The pair were able to land safely in an open field.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

A onetime dairy ranch, Wilder Ranch State Park encompasses 7,000 acres along Highway 1 north of Santa Cruz.