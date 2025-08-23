Watch CBS News
Student pilot, instructor safe after plane makes emergency landing near Santa Cruz

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

A student pilot and a flight instructor are safe after being forced to make an emergency landing near a state park in Santa Cruz County on Saturday.

Firefighters with the Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit announced Saturday afternoon that they responded to an aircraft emergency near Wilder Ranch State Park.

According to officials, a pilot and student on a training flight over Scotts Valley experienced a loss of power, prompting the emergency landing. The pair were able to land safely in an open field.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

A onetime dairy ranch, Wilder Ranch State Park encompasses 7,000 acres along Highway 1 north of Santa Cruz.

Tim Fang

