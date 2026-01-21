Body found in Santa Cruz Mountains during search for missing 73-year-old woman

Authorities in Santa Cruz County said they located a body during a search for an elderly woman who went missing in the area more than two months ago.

According to the sheriff's office, a body was found in what was described as a "densely wooded area" Sunday afternoon, as crews were conducting a search for 73-year-old Jeanne Burke. The search efforts were being conducted in the area of Ice Cream Grade and Moore Ranch Road.

In a statement Tuesday, the sheriff's office said they have not determined the identity of the recovered body.

Burke was last seen on the afternoon of Nov. 18 near the Felton Quarry towards Empire Grade Road. She was later reported near Moore Ranch Road. At the time, deputies said she was at-risk due to health issues.

Jeanne Burke, a 73-year-old woman from Santa Cruz County, was last seen near the Felton Quarry on Nov. 18, 2025. Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

In the days following her disappearance, nearly 100 people searched for Burke, including members from the California Office of Emergency Services, agencies from neighboring counties, the Bay Area Mountain Rescue Unit (BAMRU) and California Search and Rescue (CALSAR). Dogs from the California Rescue Dog Association and the Civil Air Patrol are also took part in the search.

"We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the Santa Cruz County Search and Rescue Team for their resilience and dedication throughout the search efforts, and to thank the community and all assisting agencies who have traveled to support the continued search for Ms. Burke," the sheriff's office said.