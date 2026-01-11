Watch CBS News
Santa Cruz man seriously injured in hit-and-run has died

Jose Fabian
A 30-year-old man in Santa Cruz who was hit by a vehicle on Friday has died, police said on Sunday.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on the 1700 block of Mission Street. According to police, a driver heading northbound hit a man who was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk.

Police said he was hospitalized with serious injuries and died on Sunday. 

The driver had originally left the scene but returned not long after the crash, police said. They were arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and possession of a controlled substance. 

Santa Cruz police said the identity of the victim was being withheld pending next of kin notification.

