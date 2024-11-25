Santa Cruz man, juvenile arrested in shooting that injured two victims

Santa Cruz police on Friday arrested an adult and a 16-year-old they believe are responsible for shooting two people outside a restaurant earlier this month.

According to a press release issued by the Santa Cruz Police Department on Monday morning, shortly after 8 p.m. on Nov. 15, a suspect vehicle drove up to the front of a restaurant near the intersection of Almar Ave. and Rankin St.. A suspect exited the vehicle, fired multiple shots and then fled the area in the vehicle.

A Santa Cruz Police Officer, who was nearby on an unrelated call for service, heard the shots, and immediately ran to the scene. Upon arrival, the officer found two gunshot victims outside the Parish Publick House at 841 Almar Avenue and began providing medical aid. Both victims were transported to a hospital. The victims are currently still recovering in stable condition.

The suspect vehicle, a silver sedan, was spotted fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed. Santa Cruz police were called in to begin an investigation and determined that a verbal altercation between two rival gangs occurred outside the business. When the shooting suspect returned to the scene and shot multiple rounds at the opposing gang, two uninvolved and innocent bystanders were struck by the gunfire.

Investigators were able to identify the two suspects involved, one of whom was a juvenile from Monterey County.

Last Friday evening at around 6:30 p.m., the Santa Cruz Police Department, with assistance from Watsonville police arrested the 16-year-old juvenile suspect within the city limits of Santa Cruz and the adult male suspect -- identified as 20-year-old Esdras Plascencia -- in Santa Cruz County. The suspects are facing charges of attempted homicide, shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied vehicle and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Anonymous tips about the shootings or other crimes can also be sent police through the department's tip line (831) 420-5995 or on its website at www.santacruzpolice.com.