2nd suspect in double shooting at Santa Cruz beach party arrested

Watch: Scene of shooting that critically injured 2 outside Santa Cruz restaurant

A woman sought in connection with an August shooting that injured two people in a Santa Cruz parking lot surrendered to police this week, authorities said Thursday.

Jakaella Porter, 27, turned herself at the Santa Cruz Police Department on Monday and was arrested on suspicion of crimes that include attempted homicide.

The shooting was reported shortly before 9 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the parking lot of the Santa Cruz Small Craft Harbor at 135 Fifth Avenue.

Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds and they were given emergency medical attention before being taken to a hospital in critical condition.

As of Thursday, one of the victims is still hospitalized while the other has since been released from care, police said.

Investigators found that a fight had preceded the shooting, and that a suspect had fired at the victims before fleeing in a black Dodge Charger. The suspects were identified as Porter and Moses Dollar, 27.

Dollar was arrested Sept. 18 with assistance from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide.