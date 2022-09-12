Watch CBS News
Hit-and-run kills woman in wheelchair in Santa Cruz; driver arrested for DUI

SANTA CRUZ – Authorities have arrested a woman on felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that killed a woman in a wheelchair in Santa Cruz over the weekend.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision took place in the area of Captiola Road and 7th Avenue around 10:10 p.m. Sunday.

Officers said the victim, who was in a motorized wheelchair, was attempting to cross Capitola Road and entered the roadway when she was struck a driver in a 1999 Mercedes-Benz. The driver fled the scene headed westbound.

The victim, identified as a 69-year-old woman from Santa Cruz, was taken to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas for life-threatening injuries and later died. Her name has not been released.

Police found the Mercedes abandoned on a nearby street.

Following an investigation, CHP officers arrested the driver at her home in Santa Cruz early Monday morning. The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Jessica Thompson, has been booked on charges of felony DUI, vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run.

It was not immediately known when Thompson would appear in court on the charges.

