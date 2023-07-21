Santa Cruz County launches program to tackle opioid overdoses

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY -- Santa Cruz County Emergency Medical Services has launched a new program to expand the distribution of the drug buprenorphine by emergency responders in an effort to reduce opioid overdoses in the area.

The program, which is being done in partnership with Monterey and San Benito counties, began July 13. It involves paramedics administering buprenorphine to certain patients in opioid withdrawal while taking them to a hospital, where they are in turn connected to long-term treatment programs.

Buprenorphine helps reduce opioid withdrawal and cravings, and is the most effective treatment for opioid use disorder when administered alongside anti-pain medication methadone, thus reducing the risk of overdose fatalities by up to 50 percent, according to Santa Cruz County officials.

They add that providing this medication as soon as possible not only relieves withdrawal symptoms but makes successful recovery from addiction more likely.

"Expanding access to buprenorphine is part of the county's aim to reduce fentanyl and other drug-related deaths," Santa Cruz County EMS Medical Director Dr. David Ghilarducci said in a statement.

Santa Cruz County EMS senior health services manager Greg Benson, meanwhile, said he was excited that their paramedics will receive the training and tools necessary to administer buprenorphine in the field.

"By proactively addressing opioid dependence as early as possible, even during a 911 response, we can save lives and connect individuals with addiction to the resources they need to achieve lasting recovery," Benson said in a statement.

Anyone interested in treatment services for addiction should contact their medical provider, or if they don't have one, can call either Santa Cruz County Substance Use Disorder Services at (800) 952-2335 or the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National 24/7 Helpline at (800) 662-HELP.