Vehicle plunges off Highway 1 cliff in Santa Cruz County; 1 person critically injured

A vehicle plunged over a cliff off Highway 1 in Santa Cruz County on Monday, critically injuring one person who was rescued by helicopter, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol initially reported the crash at 1:31 p.m. north of the Scott Creek Bridge. Cal Fire's San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit said on social media at 2:36 p.m. on Monday that the vehicle went over a cliff about 400 to 500 feet down just south of Greyhound Rock Beach.

Multiple agencies responded to the rescue effort, including a Cal Fire helicopter and units from Santa Cruz County Fire, San Mateo County Fire, Santa Cruz City Fire, and CHP Santa Cruz. Cal Fire said California State Parks lifeguards swam from Greyhound State Beach CA State Parks with lifeguards and AMR responded.

HAPPENING NOW: A vehicle went over the steep cliff an estimated 400 to 500 feet down just south of Greyhound State Beach in Santa Cruz County, right off of Highway 1.



CAL FIRE, Santa Cruz County Fire, San Mateo County Fire, CAL FIRE SCU, Santa Cruz City Fire, CHP-Santa Cruz, CA… pic.twitter.com/c52W9puQSt — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) May 18, 2026

Two CA State Parks lifeguards swam from Greyhound Rock Beach to the area where the vehicle was located, found one victim, and administered CPR, Cal Fire said. The helicopter crew lowered a hoist basket to the beach and pulled the patient to the highway to an awaiting ambulance, the agency said.

The patient was listed in critical condition. There was no immediate word on whether there were any more people in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The CHP was investigating the cause.