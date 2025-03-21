Watch CBS News
South Bay News

Striking VTA workers reportedly set to vote on new contract

By
Dave Pehling
Website Managing Editor, CBS Bay Area
Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.
Read Full Bio
Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

ATU union members set to vote on new VTA contract
ATU union members set to vote on new VTA contract 00:28

VTA officials in the South Bay on Friday told CBS News Bay Area that members of the VTA workers union will vote Saturday on a new contract. 

Transit officials said the deal on the table would raise wages by more than 10% over the next three years.

The news comes as the VTA strike reached its 12th day. The labor action has halted bus and light rail services across Santa Clara County since early the morning of March 10th

Transit officials and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 265 representatives have been unable to reach a deal after months of negotiations. The VTA workers' latest contract expired a week before the strike commenced.

1,500 employees are on strike demanding higher wages and third-party arbitration. The strike has shut down public transit service for 100,000 daily riders in Santa Clara County.  

In a statement issued Friday, the transit agency said, "VTA has gone above and beyond to accommodate union demands. The current proposal is highly competitive and fair."

Last weekend, the transit agency sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom asking for a fact-finding investigation to help end the strike.

The VTA called on the governor to order drivers and operators back to work while talks continue.  

CBS News Bay Area has reached out to the union for comment on a new contract vote, but have yet to hear back.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.