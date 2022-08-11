Santa Clara issues traffic advisory ahead of 49ers-Packers pre-season game Friday

SANTA CLARA -- Officials in Santa Clara have issued a traffic advisory for area residents and people traveling to and from Levi's Stadium for the 49ers-Packers pre-season football game Friday.

The game at Levi's Stadium will start at 5:30 p.m. with stadium gates opening two hours earlier at 3:30 p.m. Officials said they anticipate an audience of approximately 55,000 attendees, which will heavily impact traffic in the area around the stadium. The advisory notes that heavy traffic with significant delays are expected on major thoroughfares leading to and from the stadium including the Lawrence Expressway, Great America Parkway and the San Tomas Expressway as well as Highways 101, 237 and I-880. Increased traffic will likely begin by around 2 p.m. and continue through the expected conclusion of the game at around 9 p.m.

Parking lot at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. CBS

Officials noted that Tasman Drive will be closed from Convention Center Circle to Centennial/Marie P. DeBartolo Way on Friday beginning at 9:30 a.m. through the end of the game; The offramp slipway from eastbound Tasman Drive to Stars and Stripes Drive will also be closed except for train station, Youth Soccer park and Gold Lot 1-5 users for the duration of the game.

Officials said that game attendees are encouraged to take public transportation to Levi's Stadium. Additional information on public transportation options to the stadium are available on Valley Transportation Authority, ACE/Capitol Corridor heavy rail or CalTrain websites.

People who are driving their car to the game are reminded that they should be prepared for traffic and road closures in the area around Levi's Stadium (driving directions on cell phone apps might not account for some closures). They are also advised not to park in residential neighborhoods, The paid parking lots at Levi's Stadium open at 2 p.m. with pre-paid parking passes available for purchased at the Levi's Stadium website along with maps and additional info on parking at the stadium. Attendees should note that ADA parking is available in Red Lot 1 and Green Lot 1. Information about getting accessible parking is available parking is available by calling 408-579-4610 or on the Levi's Stadium website.

Attendees using a rideshare service to get to Levi's Stadium should use Red Lot 7 for drop-off and pick-up. Those who are riding a bike to the game can take advantage of the complimentary bicycle valet service located in Green Lot 1, near Gate C. The bike valet service opens 3.5 hours prior to the game and will remain open until one hour after the game ends.

Bicycle routes leading to Levi's® Stadium are accessible from the following trails and/or roadways: San Tomas Aquino Creek Trail, John W. Christian Greenbelt Trail/Prescott, Guadalupe River Trail, Great America Parkway, Lafayette Street, Tasman Drive/Great Mall Parkway/Capital Avenue and North First Street. Bicycle traffic on the San Tomas Aquino Creek Trail will be diverted in order to ensure the integrity of the stadium's security perimeter;

Residents should allow additional time for travel and may consider taking alternate routes to and from their homes Friday afternoon and evening. The Santa Clara Traffic Engineering Department has made traffic cameras available to help individuals make travel decisions based on road conditions. To reduce traffic in residential neighborhoods, the Santa Clara Police Department will have personnel at certain intersections. Additional information on where officers will be stationed as well as additional impacts on vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic in the area is available on the Santa Clara city website.