Packed Santa Clara town hall highlights growing frustration over Trump and Musk's policies

A packed auditorium at Don Callejon School in Santa Clara was the setting for a fiery town hall on Saturday afternoon, where congressman Ro Khanna faced a wave of frustration from his constituents.

Some attendees expressed their anger over recent policies by President Donald Trump and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, especially cuts to vital services.

Many of the attendees voiced concerns that the Democratic Party wasn't doing enough to counter Trump's proposed reductions in programs like Medicaid and Medicare.

One constituent told Khanna, "Our democracy is falling apart right now and they're not doing [anything about it.]"

Another voter asked, "Why are you acting like things are normal?"

The tension in the room was palpable and the frustration only deepened as more voices joined the conversation.

Among the most emotional moments of the town hall was when a breast cancer survivor named Laura addressed the congressman.

Fighting back tears, Laura shared her fear for the future of healthcare under the Trump administration.

"I am so frightened," she said, wiping her eyes.

Laura, who chose not to share her last name, asked Khanna directly, "What is Congress going to do for us? What are you going to do for us?"

Laura explained that she relies on long-term cancer care, which she fears will be jeopardized if funding to Medicaid and Medicare is cut.

"The care I get is life and death. So by getting the care, I'm able to survive. If I don't get the care, I may be facing serious health emergencies, which could lead to my death," she told CBS News Bay Area.

Although President Trump has stated that he will not cut Social Security, Medicare, or Medicaid benefits, his focus would be on eliminating waste and fraud in those programs.

However, both Laura and Congressman Khanna remain skeptical of these promises. Khanna explained that while the Democrats are in the minority in both the House and Senate, they would need Republican votes to block cuts to healthcare programs.

"These cuts have not gone into effect, yet, in terms of Medicaid or Medicare. We have to push in these Republican areas. The 212 Democrats [in the House] are opposed to these cuts. We just need three, we need three Republicans to flip," said Khanna, a Democrat representing California's 17th District.

Khanna's town hall at the Don Callejon School's auditorium, which his press team estimated drew roughly 800 people, was a clear demonstration of the rising concern among voters in the South Bay. Many who could not get inside the packed venue left in disappointment.

"They would've had more people if they had a bigger venue. People are angry, people are upset, people are scared. But do something about it," said Tony Hernandez, a Fremont resident.

The growing discontent among Democratic voters has led many elected leaders to organize town halls across the country, particularly in response to recent cuts directed by Trump and Musk. Issues discussed at these gatherings range from LGBTQ rights to education, with many attendees criticizing Democratic leaders for not taking a more aggressive stance.

"The Democrats play too nice. They've got to start playing hardball," Hernandez added.

In response to the outcry, Khanna acknowledged that many younger Democratic leaders, like himself, are pushing back hard against the Trump administration. But for individuals like Laura, the stakes are higher.

"The most important thing is that we the people use our voice," she said, stressing the critical need for activism in saving essential healthcare programs.

Khanna, undeterred by the challenges ahead, vowed to hold town halls in districts held by Republicans. He hopes to convince voters in those areas to reach out to their leaders and push back against the cuts to healthcare and other vital services.