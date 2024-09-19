Santa Clara steak and seafood restaurant Birk's is a destination for 49ers fans and others

Since 1988, Birk's has established itself as a culinary cornerstone in Santa Clara, attracting steak and seafood enthusiasts with its signature dishes and vibrant atmosphere.

The restaurant's appeal lies not only in its homemade steak rubs and wood-grilled offerings, but also in the dedication of Head Chef Mary Le.

"Here I do love to add a little bit of flair in my food. You'll have to taste it and see," Le said.

But becoming the head chef at a renowned establishment in the heart of Silicon Valley has not been without its challenges.

"It's been a journey. A very tough one, at that. I'm fortunate enough to have a great staff here where they respect a woman in a leadership position," Le added.

At Birk's, the only language they speak is food, drink, and sport.

Longtime manager Saeed Azer highlighted the restaurant's significance for San Francisco 49ers fans. He believes that a Super Bowl win this year would do wonders for the Bay, and the business.

"It would do a lot for Birk's. Not only is it good for business, but better yet, our guests will be happy," Azer said.

For Le, happy guests translate to a successful kitchen.

"We know it's gonna be a big hit. And we know we are going to get a lot of business. And we can't wait for it to happen," she said.

As the team prepares for the upcoming season, the staff at Birk's remain optimistic about the future. They say they are ready to serve up culinary delights to both longtime locals, and global visitors gathering in Santa Clara as the Niners illuminate the Bay.