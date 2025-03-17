Santa Clara police arrest Livermore man in child molestation case

A Livermore man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually molesting a child, Santa Clara police said Monday.

On March 10, officers with the Santa Clara Police Department met with the child and their mother and opened an investigation.

Police allege that Gilberto David Nietoromo, 41, met the juvenile on a social media site and then Nietoromo met with the juvenile on two separate occasions in the parking lot of Buchser Middle School in Santa Clara, where he allegedly sexually assaulted the juvenile.

On Thursday, Nietoromo was arrested just before 3 p.m. near Industrial Way and South Vasco Road in Livermore.

Nietoromo was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of seven felonies including sexual assault, lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years, false imprisonment and arranging and go to meeting with a minor. He was also booked on suspicion of four misdemeanors including harmful matter sent with intent to seduce a minor, arranging a meeting with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is being held without bail.

This remains an open and active investigation, police said. Based on the investigation, it was determined there was at least one additional alleged victim in San Jose.

Detectives are looking for an additional alleged victims or witnesses. Please contact Detective Britton at (408) 615-4821 or email him at dbritton@santaclaraca.gov.

Anyone with evidence and/or additional information are also asked to contact Detective Britton.

Alternatively, those who wish to remain nameless can leave a message on the SCPD Anonymous Tip Line at (408) 615-4TIP (4847).