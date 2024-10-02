Santa Clara donut shop is a longtime staple for 49ers

Stan's Donuts has been serving up sweet baked goods to the Santa Clara community for 65 years.

Owner Julie Clark is proud to carry on her father's legacy of serving traditional donuts to both Santa Clara and the Bay Area.

"He had started this and kept it going for so long. And to be able to continue that for our parents, it just means everything," Clark said.

Stan's Donuts has become a beloved destination for both San Francisco 49ers fans and players alike.

"The Niners get donuts from us every week, so I'm sure they are eating some of those," Clark noted.

Longtime customers like Joel Leyva attest to the quality and freshness of the donuts.

"They have the best donuts; they are fresh every day. They sell out. Like, they are gone in a minute," Leyva said.

Clark believes the secret to Stan's success goes beyond just fresh pastries.

"We think of our customers as family. And we are just here to make people happy, and carry on this legacy for our parents," she explained.

As Stan's Donuts continues to thrive, it remains a testament to the enduring bond of family, community, and the 49er faithful.