Contract ending for 1,500 Santa Clara Co. VTA workers; possible strike looms

More than 1,500 employees of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, including bus and light rail operators, may soon go on strike as their contract with the agency is set to expire without a deal.

The current deal between VTA and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265 will end after 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

"Given this developing situation, VTA is encouraging residents and businesses to start preparing for alternative travel methods in case of a strike. Alternatives to public transportation include carpooling, ridesharing, taking regional rail, walking, and biking," the agency said in a message to riders Monday afternoon.

Raj Singh, president of ATU Local 265, told CBS News Bay Area on Monday that there is currently an impasse between the two sides. While the union has not announced a strike date, nearly 96% of members voted last month to authorize a strike.

Singh said both sides have been negotiating for months. Both the agency and union gave their "last and best" offers on Friday.

According to the union, the agency is offering a 9% rise in pay over three years, with 4% in the first year.

Singh said a major sticking point is over resolving conflicts in the workplace, claiming that the agency has refused to go to arbitration more than a dozen times in the past year and a half. He said the union is seeking a "guaranteed" process in resolving disputes.

The union president said Monday they are in the process of setting up a meeting with membership and setting up a date for a potential strike.

If a strike were to take place, VTA said bus and light rail service would not be available, while paratransit service would continue regular operations.

Along with operators, ATU Local 265 also represents maintenance staff, dispatchers, fare inspectors and customer service representatives.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.