Santa Clara County Sheriff announces gun buyback event on Dec. 2 in San Jose

SAN JOSE – The Santa Clara County Sheriff's office has announced a gun buyback event set for early December, offering cash in exchange for unwanted firearms, no questions asked.

In a statement Tuesday, officials announced the event will take place at Reid-Hillview Airport in San Jose on Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is open to all residents of Santa Clara County.

"Reducing the number of unsecured firearms in our community is paramount to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents," Sheriff Robert Jonsen said. "The Gun Buy Back program provides a crucial opportunity for individuals to responsibly dispose of unwanted firearms, preventing accidents, gun thefts, and potentially harmful situations."

Residents are urged to bring in any unwanted firearms including handguns, rifles, shotguns and assault rifles.

According to the sheriff's office, residents would receive $100 for handguns, rifles and shotguns, while those who bring in unregistered "ghost guns" and assault rifles would receive $200.

Firearms must be functional to receive compensation, but non-functional firearms and ammunition can also be turned in for proper disposal, officials said. Residents are limited to bringing in five firearms per person to the event.

The sheriff's office also announced that funds are limited to a first come, first serve basis until funding runs out. Officials also reserve the right to limit funds paid to an individual.

Residents who attend must bring firearms unloaded in the trunk of their vehicles and must remain in their vehicles at the event, according to officials.

Along with the buyback, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's office will also be distributing gun locks at the event. Information on gun violence restraining orders, mental health, suicide prevention and gun safety resources will also be provided.

"By working together through initiatives like this, we can make a significant impact in creating a safer environment for everyone," Jonsen said.