Santa Clara County deputies arrest 3 suspected of running plant theft ring

Authorities in Santa Clara County arrested three suspects and recovered scores of plants and trees in connection with a retail theft scheme targeting greenery from local hardware stores.

According to the sheriff's office, suspects stole plants from Lowe's Home Improvement and The Home Depot stores in both Santa Clara and Alameda counties over the past year. The plants were delivered to a home on Bertram Road in South San Jose before being resold at a flea market, deputies said.

In a statement Tuesday, the sheriff's office credited a community tip about the home and detective work in leading to the arrests.

A break in the case occurred in September, when one of the suspects was arrested after a theft at an Ace Hardware store in Saratoga. The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Steven Barron of San Jose, was linked by detectives to dozens of thefts.

In November, a warrant was served at the home on Bertram Road. Deputies said they recovered nearly $11,000 in stolen merchandise, cash and vehicles packed with plants.

Trees, plants and other foilage recovered from a South San Jose home as part of an investigation into an alleged plant theft ring. Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

Photos shared by the sheriff's office showed plants and trees that were recovered, including fruit trees, succulents and flowers.

Deputies said two additional suspects, identified as 84-year-old Jesus Chavez of San Jose and 54-year-old Concepcion Buenocamacho of San Jose, were also arrested with Barron.

The three suspects are accused of organized, retail theft, conspiracy and receiving stolen property.