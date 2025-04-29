Inmate found dead in Santa Clara Co. Jail over the weekend; no foul play suspected

A man died after a suspected medical emergency in the Santa Clara County Main Jail this past weekend, the Sheriff's Office said Monday.

On Saturday just after 5 p.m., deputies responded to a medical emergency and found a 56-year-old man unresponsive in his cell. Deputies and medical staff immediately began CPR, continuing life-saving measures until emergency medical personnel arrived, the Sheriff's Office said.

The San Jose Fire Department and Medical Services team arrived at 5:20 p.m., but despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the death, and early findings suggest no signs of foul play, they said.

The man had been booked into the jail on Friday for several outstanding warrants including allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm, driving under the influence, possessing drug paraphernalia, and obstructing law enforcement personnel, the Sheriff's Office said.

As is standard in cases of in-custody deaths, the Sheriff's Office is working with the District Attorney's Office and the Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office on the investigation.